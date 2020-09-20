Analysts Expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Sabre posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 303.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 137.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 8,330,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

