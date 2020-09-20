Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 3,589,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

