Analysts Set Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) PT at $19.83

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Actuant stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Actuant has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $763,801.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

