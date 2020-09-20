Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) PT at $5.30

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 2,428,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525,903. The company has a market cap of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

