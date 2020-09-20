Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $66.40

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. 461,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

