Analysts Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNST traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 2,541,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,336. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.90. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

