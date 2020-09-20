Analysts Set Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Target Price at $2.13

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:FNMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,241. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

