Analysts Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Price Target at $2.38

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 899.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 911,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 802,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

