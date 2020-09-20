Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $32.25

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

KMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after buying an additional 2,188,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after buying an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 686,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.90. 1,371,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

