Analysts Set Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $105.83

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. 1,177,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

