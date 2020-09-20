Analysts Set Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $38.78

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

SEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

