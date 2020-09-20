Analyzing BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hartford Financial Services Group 8.80% 12.62% 2.85% BlackRock TCP Capital -3.15% 12.25% 5.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.64 $2.09 billion $5.65 6.59 BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 2.93 $30.58 million $1.61 6.14

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hartford Financial Services Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hartford Financial Services Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.54, suggesting a potential upside of 43.73%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

