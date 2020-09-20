Analyzing Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) & China Dasheng Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CDBT)

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covetrus and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus $3.98 billion 0.61 -$1.02 billion $0.79 27.16 China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dasheng Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covetrus.

Profitability

This table compares Covetrus and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus -22.40% 7.03% 2.60% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Covetrus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Covetrus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Covetrus and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Covetrus currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Covetrus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Covetrus is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Covetrus has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Covetrus beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

