Analyzing McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroCentury and McGrath RentCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.14 -$16.66 million N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp $570.23 million 2.54 $96.81 million $3.93 15.30

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08% McGrath RentCorp 17.28% 16.05% 7.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AeroCentury and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.70%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

