Apex (CPX) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $38,323.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.