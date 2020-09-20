Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 988,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $580.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

