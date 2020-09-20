Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $140.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $112.50 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.72.

Shares of AAPL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,852.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,303,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $475,555,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 44,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

