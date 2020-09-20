Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $92.50 to $101.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,852.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $127,410,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

