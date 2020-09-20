Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $92.50 to $101.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.72.

AAPL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $1,852.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

