Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.72.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,852.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,442,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $366,786,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

