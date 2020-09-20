ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

