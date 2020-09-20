Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 217,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Arconic has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

