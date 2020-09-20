Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.47 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $65.27 million and $4.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.