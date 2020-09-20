Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. 2,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.