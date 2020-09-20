Ashford (AINC) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 37 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ashford to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ashford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ashford Competitors
|249
|660
|847
|48
|2.38
Profitability
This table compares Ashford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ashford
|-58.25%
|-88.48%
|7.00%
|Ashford Competitors
|-67.00%
|-83.65%
|-13.88%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Ashford and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ashford
|$291.25 million
|-$13.85 million
|1.04
|Ashford Competitors
|$1.71 billion
|$121.78 million
|21.48
Ashford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Ashford has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s rivals have a beta of 2.50, suggesting that their average share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ashford rivals beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.