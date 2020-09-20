Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the fiscal fourth quarter have been going down of late. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high-quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. The company's actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, Ashland remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives including reduction in capital spending and net working capital. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend. However, Ashland faces headwind from weak industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s inventory management actions are also expected to affect its volumes in the fiscal fourth quarter. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

NYSE ASH opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 180.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 100.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.