ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $366.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.36 and its 200 day moving average is $328.70. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

