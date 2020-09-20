Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.20. 1,134,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,654. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

