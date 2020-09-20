Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,421.80 ($31.65).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.06) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

ABF stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,920 ($25.09). 1,285,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,583. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,957.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,905.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

