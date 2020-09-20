Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $224,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,724.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,436 shares of company stock worth $778,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

