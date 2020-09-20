Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $224,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,724.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,436 shares of company stock worth $778,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
