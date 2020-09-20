Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.82 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $162.82 million and $9.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for $14.80 or 0.00135354 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, AirSwap, BX Thailand and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00089957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.01416997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00216169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bithumb, HitBTC, BitBay, Gatecoin, DragonEX, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Crex24, Kraken, Mercatox, IDEX, Koinex, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, ABCC, GOPAX, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Bitsane, Liqui, Zebpay, BX Thailand and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.