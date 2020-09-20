Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 1,224,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,954. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

