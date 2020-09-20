Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price objective reduced by Aegis from $1.40 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.57. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. Analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the quarter. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

