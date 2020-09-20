Axis DeFi (AXIS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,229.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00012606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $32,229.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04354387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

