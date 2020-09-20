AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $13.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AXGN opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

