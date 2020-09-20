B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

BTG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

