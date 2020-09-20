Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.58 ($3.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

