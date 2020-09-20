Bank of America Boosts IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $50.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IT Tech Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

TFII stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

