Bank of America Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $90.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

