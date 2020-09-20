Bank of America Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $50.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.14.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

