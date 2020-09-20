Bank of America Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

