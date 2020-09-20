Bank of America Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $216.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $191.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.

ACN opened at $236.18 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

