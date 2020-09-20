Bank of America Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $106.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.