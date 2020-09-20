Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 25.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

