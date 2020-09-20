Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.
NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 25.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
