BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BankUnited's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s solid loan and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee-income sources are expected to continue to aid profitability. Also, the company's strategy to increase low-cost deposits will likely provide further support to revenue growth. However, margin pressure, owing to near-zero interest rates, the company’s significant exposure toward loans that carry higher amounts of risk and persistently increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology investments remain major near-term concerns and make us apprehensive about its growth prospects. Nevertheless, given the company's earnings strength, its capital deployments look sustainable. Shares of BankUnited have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.42.

NYSE:BKU opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 388,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

