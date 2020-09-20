Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €110.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 1 year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.88 and its 200-day moving average is €83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.90.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

