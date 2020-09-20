Barclays Begins Coverage on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8,482.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,802,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $3,214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 930.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 180,225 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 63.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 179,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 169,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

