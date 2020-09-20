Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.