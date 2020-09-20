Barclays Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.16.

Shares of LITE opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 75,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

