Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 92,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,499. The stock has a market cap of $403.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

