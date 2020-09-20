Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 92,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,499. The stock has a market cap of $403.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
